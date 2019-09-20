OWTU wins Pointe-a-Pierre refinery with US$700m bid

The refinery at Pointe-a-Pierre.

THE Oilfield Workers Trade Union (OWTU) has won the bid for the Pointe-a-Pierre refinery with a US$700 million offer which Government has accepted, Finance Minister Colm Imbert announced this afternoon.

The former Petrotrin refinery operations – now called Guaracara Refining Company Ltd– was sold to Patriotic Energies and Technologies Co Ltd, which is wholly-owned by the OWTU.

Imbert made the announcement in Parliament saying Government saw Patriotic as the most suitable buyer over Beowulf Energy and a third company, Klesch.

Imbert said from the results for the request for proposals for the sale of the refinery, Patriotic was the only bidder that offered an upfront consideration of US$700 million. Beowulf offered a US$42 million lease per month over a 15-year term and the Klesch proposal indicated the only payment to Government would be through taxes.