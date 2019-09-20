N Touch
Friday 20 September 2019
Tobago

Man, 18, charged with gyro vendor’s murder

Sujay Sookdeo

Sujay Sookdeo, 18, of Silk Cotton Trace, Bon Accord appeared before a Scarborough magistrate on Friday morning charged with the murder of Crown Point gyro vendor, Elias Dabourah.

Sookdeo was remanded into custody when he was charged with the murder of the 30-year-old Dabourah, who was shot in his head on September 9 and died at the Scarborough General Hospital on September 14.

Elias Dabourah

The charge was laid indictably and Sookdeo was not called upon to plead. The matter was adjourned to October 17.

Tobago