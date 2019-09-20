Gunmen posing as police kill Petit Valley man

Police are investigating the murder of a 35-year-old Petit Valley man after he was executed at his home on Thursday night.

Police said Daniel Gowrie aka "Danny Boy" was at his Upper Stoer Drive home, at around 11.39 pm, when three men with bandanas over their faces identified themselves as police and stormed the house.

They found Gowrie sitting near a window and handcuffed him before taking him to the yard outside where he was shot execution style.

The men escaped in a grey Nissan Rav 4.

Residents heard the gunfire and called the police.