Gun found in Signal Hill

Tobago police recovered another gun last night at along Signal Hill Main Road, Signal Hill.

Newsday was told police received information, while on patrol around 11.30 pm, about the firearm hidden in a bushy area, off the roadway. Police from the Scarborough CID searched the area where they found and seized a multi-coloured bag containing a silver Taurus .32 calibre revolver.

Several people were interviewed, however, no arrests were made on this discovery.