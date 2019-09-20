Energy conservation report for Cabinet

File photo: Robert Le Hunte at the chambers' conference day 1 - Energy Efficiency and Renewables conference and tradeshow. Photo: Jeff K Mayers

PUBLIC Utilities Minister Robert Le Hunte has received the report from the Cabinet appointed committee on Energy Efficiency and Energy Conservation

Le Hunte will review the report, which was undertaken by a multi-sectoral committee over a three-month period, before submitting it to Cabinet for deliberation. The report is expected to provide a definitive energy efficiency and energy conservation road map for TT.

It represents Government’s commitment to the development and execution of a full-scale energy conservation and efficiency programme, in keeping with its Vision 2030, National Development Strategy, a release from the Public Utilities ministry said.

TT has a high per capita consumption of electricity and is ranked among the most energy intensive countries in the world. For this reason, government noted it cannot be business as usual and undertook to find a more creative use of the country’s current hydrocarbon reserves.

Improving energy conservation and energy efficiency across all sectors is one of the most efficient, cost effective ways to address the challenges of energy consumption and wastage, air pollution and global climate change, as well as the potential to boost economic growth, create jobs, enhance prosperity, support social development and advance environmental sustainability, he statement said.

The Public Utilities Minister has described it as a momentous occasion for the country and a win/win situation for all concerned, including households, businesses and the country at large.

The committed which was led by Le Hunte, drew representatives from the TT Electricity Commission (TTEC), the Regulated Industries Commission, (RIC) as well as from the Ministries of Energy, Trade and Industry, Public Administration, Education, Works and Transport, Tourism and Planning and Development.

Other private sector organizations represented on the committee included the National Gas Company (NGC), the National Energy Corporation (NEC), the Bureau of Standards, Environmental Management Authority (EMA) and the Energy.

Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry of Public Utilities, Adrian Leonce, has been mandated to lead the charge going forward as it relates to implementation of the Energy Conservation and Energy Efficiency Policy Action Plan 2020 to 2024