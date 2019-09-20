Digicel Rising Star Neisha Guy needs urgent surgery

Neisha Guy

DIGICEL 2008 Rising Stars Neisha Guy is in need of surgery to repair umbilical hernia with which she was diagnosed in 2011 after losing her baby.

Umbilical hernia is when the belly button pops outwards due to a weakness in the muscles in or around the belly button.

Guy told Newsday: “I was told I will be okay, I was told how to manage with it, I had some other health issues and for the most of it I’ve been able to deal with those things but at this time I find myself in a predicament doing the day-to day-stuff.”

Guy, 36, has been getting dizzy spells, rapid weight gain, constant body aches. She said: “I was fighting it, and it felt like I was succeeding until some months ago, the pains in my abdomen area intensified, making everyday activity very strenuous. Passing out, body seizing up, upset stomach, and worst, my insides are falling out of place. I feel like there is an expansion in the tear in my tummy area so the pain is bad. It’s like I’ve lost part of my life.”

It is for this reason that surgery is needed but Guy hasn’t got the necessary funds for it, “so I need to throw this concert,” she said.

In open surgery, the surgeon will open the site and repair the hernia by using mesh and stitching the muscle together.

The fund-raising concert and brunch takes place on October 6 at Kaiso Blues Café, Wrightson Road, Port of Spain, from 11 am-3 pm. Titled Calypso, Reggae and Jazz, it features Dexter “Blaxx” Stewart, Jah Melody, Sharlan Bailey, Jason Seecharan, Lujoe and The Gifted with every genre of music and Kay Alleyne.

Singing, Guy says, is a means of escape. “Escaping life’s harshest realities, fighting (perseverance), survival, truth, joy, overcoming pain, breaking barriers created by those who disapprove of my body and my love for myself no matter what.”

It has been a struggle for Guy ever since she's left school and singing is her survival and has become the love of her life. She said: “I love to sing, if I didn’t, I would not have gone to Sound Stage, Scouting for Talent, Digicel Rising Stars and other competitions.

“As I open my mouth, I’m in my head, feeling every singing curl, note, sugary expressions, the depths and the light pressure when climbing for the high notes. Music give me freedom.”

Since making singing her career Guy has covered just about every genre of music, among them gospel, R&B, reggae, jazz, neo soul, calypso, soca, soft rock, Afrobeats and Latin.

She particularly craves the songs of Miriam Makeba, Angelique Kidjo, Burna Boy, Fire Boy DML, Teni, Joe Boy and Anita Baker whose Body and Soul is a favourite.

She said: “My acceptance of all genres started because my uncle (Papa Rocky) migrated, and he left tons of boxes of music behind. As a nine or ten year old, out of school, I was introduced to those boxes and was blessed with a Walkman, headphones, batteries and all of the time in the world.”

Tickets are available by calling 683-6595.

Those who wish to donate can do so via FCB account #2539469, or can buy the tickets for someone as a gift.