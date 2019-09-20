Charged for stealing what he claims is owed to him

AN employee of a bottled water company pleaded guilty in the San Fernando magistrates’ court yesterday to stealing wages owed him, but the magistrate changed that plea telling him that according to the law there is a defence known as claim of right.

Lutchman Ragoonath, 39, stood before senior magistrate Jo-Anne Connor charged with stealing $5,867.62 from Crystal Spring Waters, which represented sales of bottled water.

Asked by the magistrate how he wants to plead, Ragoonath responded, “Guilty. I really stole the money. They was suppose to pay my salary by August 25, and by the 15th (of September) nothing happened. I have bills to pay.” Ragoonath said he works as a driver for the company. PC Matloo of San Fernando CID, investigated and charged the man.

Connor told Ragoonath that based on his explanation and applying the law of, “claim of right,” he has a defence, if it can be proven. She then entered a not-guilty plea on his behalf. She granted him own bail of $5,000 and adjourned the case to October 29.