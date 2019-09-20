Brawl mars Defence Force win in Ascension Ascension Invitational

A BRAWL involving a few members of the Morvant Caledonia AIA technical staff and officials marred Wednesday’s rescheduled Division One contest against Defence Force in the Ascension Invitational Football Tournament.

In fading light, at the Larry Gomes Stadium in Arima, Caledonia, who entered the game at the top of the standings with 24 points (two more than Defence Force) indulged in a series of time-wasting tactics to ensure a goalless result.

Those moves backfired as, in the fifth minute of stoppage time, Defence Force’s captain Jerwyn Balthazar collected a deflected pass from substitute Dwight Quintero and drilled home a right-footed shot past Caledonia goalkeeper Terrence Lewis.

The Caledonia players confronted referee Crystal Sobers and assistant referee Kirt Charles as they appealed in vain for an offside call, and those protests continued after the final whistle.

Sadly, things took a turn for the worse as both Sobers and Charles were attacked by members of Caldedonia’s technical staff and a melee ensued.

Ascension’s tournament director Richard Piper could not be reached for comment up to press time last evening.

Wednesday’s result meant that Defence Force moved back to the top of the standings with 25 points, with one round of matches remaining this weekend.

Defence Force are scheduled to face cellar-placed Matura ReUnited and Caledonia are set to meet FC Santa Rosa.

There was another rescheduled match on Wednesday, at the La Horquetta Recreation Ground, Arima.

Hosts Terminix La Horquetta Rangers trounced FC Santa Rosa, with two goals apiece from Jamal Creighton (12th and 45th) and Kadeem Corbin (67th and 85th), and one apiece from Ross Russell jnr (32nd), Samuel Delice (64th) and Jomoul Francois (81st).