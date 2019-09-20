72 months jail for robbing couple

A MAN has been jailed for 72 months in the San Fernando magistrates’ court for robbing a couple of their vehicle, cash and cell phones.

The sentence was handed down yesterday by senior magistrate Jo-Anne Connor on Quindell ‘Fingers’ Standish, 26, who is from Newbold Street, Mon Repos, San Fernando and, also from Chase Village. He pleaded guilty to robbing Ricky Dwarika on September 9, 2013, of his Hilux vehicle, at Retrench Village, Cross Crossing.

Standish pleaded guilty. Court prosecutor Cleyon Seedan said that Dwarika and his wife were held up at gunpoint by men. It was during the night and they were robbed of the vehicle valued $200,000. In the vehicle were cell-phones, wallet and cash. Only the vehicle was recovered.Cpl Neil Nanan investigated, arrested Standish and charged him with two counts of robbery. Asked what led him to commit the act, Standish told Connor, “Well, I wasn’t working and I thought crime was the way.” He is awaiting trial in prison on a murder charge.

Standish is charged with stabbing Dane Lewis, 43, on January 19, at the home of a female friend in Couva.

Yesterday, Connor told him that car-jacking is too prevalent in TT, but considering his guilty plea and recovery of the vehicle, he was entitled to certain reductions in the sentence. She ordered that he serve 36 months on each of the two charges, but they are to run concurrently.