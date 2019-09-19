What man would do this? Question at Special Olympian’s funeral

SORROWFUL TASK: Rev Neville Ramsey officiates at the funeral yesterday for murdered Special Olympian Sean Gibson at Guides Crematorium in San Fernando. PHOTO BY MARVIN HAMILTON

WHAT manner of man could bludgeon to death Special Olympian Sean Gibson and go on with his life as if nothing happened? This was the question asked yesterday at Gibson’s funeral by Rev Neville Ramsey, at Guides Crematorium, Coffee Street in San Fernando.

Gibson’s head was bashed in and his body dumped behind a vegetable stall in Woodland last weekend. Ramsey said when someone dies because of illness it is different than when someone is murdered. “That dear friends, is a horse of a different colour.” “God is the author and giver of all life, not man. But this world has all kinds of different people. I am not judging but the man up there will do the judging,” Ramsey said as he pointed skyward. He urged parents and guardians to continue to pray for their children as there is great evil in the land. He said Gibson’s killer may be able to hide from men, but not from God. Gibson’s sister Candice, who delivered the eulogy, described her brother as a golden boy. Wearing one of her brother’s medals won at Special Olympics competition, she said her brother’s life is a true testament of perseverance. “Any shortcomings, obstacles or issues he took on and fought with head-on. He took pride in learning and living life to its full potential.

His amazing personality was beautifully displayed by two important traits; his ability to be cool, calm and collectied and two, his ability to be the life of any event or family gathering.”

She said her brother lifted the spirit of loved ones and friends and any individual was blessed to have been in his presence. “Being in the presence of such a warm, decent human being was a gift from God and we should take solace in the understanding that God has his fit back.”

He proudly and tirelessly represented his county at the Special Olympics on three occasions bringing home three medals, she said. Candice added that everyone should not focus on the brutality of her brother’s death but on the vitality of the life he lived.

Gibson was later cremated. Up to yesterday, no one has been arrested for the murder and police from Homicide Region Three are investigating.