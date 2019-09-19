Two killed overnight, Maloney, Malabar

Stock photo

Two men were shot dead in separate incidents last night, in Maloney and Malabar.

In the first incident 33-year-old Atiba Lewis aka "Broadway" was standing in the parking lot near his Building 33, Maloney, home at about 10.45 pm when he was shot several times.

Residents heard the gunfire and on checking called the police, who took Lewis to the Arima Hospital where he died while receiving treatment.

Police said Lewis was known to them for several offences.

Hours later at about 3.15 am police said David Doonie, 30, of Mulligan Drive, La Horquetta, was sleeping at his girlfriend's Cocorite Road, Malabar, home when two masked gunmen, posing as police stormed the bedroom shooting him several times.

Neighbours heard the gunfire and called the police.

Doonie died at the scene.

Police said Doonie's death may be linked the shooting and wounding of another man in Malabar last week.