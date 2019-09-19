Speyside grab 1st win of SSFL campaign

Naparima College player Decklan Marcelle (C) tries to evade Symron Wiseman(R) of St Bendict's College,during the Secondary Schools Football League match,held at Lewis Street,San Fernando,yesterday.

SPEYSIDE Secondary won its first match of the 2019 Shell/First Citizens Secondary Schools Football League Premier Division season with a 2-1 win over San Juan North Secondary in round three, yesterday.

After losing 5-0 to Malick Secondary in round one and 7-1 to St Anthony's in round two, Speyside were desperate for three points. Kern McDonald gave Speyside the lead in the first half, before Nicholas Sanchez made it 2-0 in the second half. San Juan North pulled a goal back making the Speyside supporters a bit nervous. Speyside missed a penalty in the 89th minute, but the Tobago boys held on for victory.

At Lewis Street in San Fernando, home team Naparima College got back into winning form with a 3-0 victory over fellow South Zone team St Benedict's College. Shaoib Khan gave Naps the lead in the 21st minute and Declan Marcelle doubled the defending champions' advantage with a header in the 29th minute. There were no more goals until the 94th minute when Seon Shippley found the back of the net to round off the scoring for Naparima.

There was an injury during the match that caused a delay. Marcelle, in converting the header in the 29th minute, clashed with both St Benedict's goalkeeper Dejon Blondell and defender Jabari Graham causing injuries to the three players. Blondell received a neck injury, Graham got a cut on his head and the impact caused swelling on Marcelle's head. All three players were stretchered off and were substituted. Marcelle went to San Fernando General Hospital for a CT scan, but Naparima manager Percy Samlalsingh said Marcelle should be okay. Graham's head was wrapped up and a neck brace was placed on Blondell. Marcelle walked off the field after the incident, but when he went back onto the field he started to feel dizzy and fell to the ground and was then stretchered off.

Ravi Ramloogan of St Benedict's College coaching staff said his players also received medical attention and will be fine.

In St Clair, Queen's Royal College (QRC) continued its stellar form of late with a 3-1 win over St Augustine Secondary at the former's school ground in St Clair. After being crushed 6-0 by East Mucurapo in the opening round, the Royalians got past Pleasantville Secondary 3-1 in round two and then clinched its second straight victory yesterday to move into the top half of the standings.

QRC's North Zone rivals Trinity College Moka made its journey to South count, grabbing a 2-1 win over Pleasantville Secondary. It was a determined performance by Trinity in the second half after trailing 1-0 at halftime.

The match between Trinity College East and Malick Secondary was postponed because of rain.

In the last match of the round, Carapichaima East Secondary and East Mucurapo battled to a 1-1 draw. St Anthony's were on a bye yesterday.