Solman releases first EP

RICHARD SOLIS, also known as Solman is releasing his first extended play (EP) record called Creation Vibration on Saturday Under the Trees at Normandie, St Ann’s.

Solman’s EP was totally funded by contributions of more than 160 supporters through an online crowdfunding he ran last year.

“My music is a mix of groovy Caribbean-influenced rhythms, soulful melodies and thought provoking poetry which reflects a deeper mission that I hold. That mission is to inspire people to remember, reconnect with, and celebrate the beauty and the mystery of life so that we can live in a way that is more genuine and loving - something that I believe is greatly lacking in our modern world,” he said in a release.

The doors open at Under the Trees at 5.30 pm and the show starts at 7 pm.

Soloman promises the night to be: “A truly magical event with an uplifting atmosphere and a mixture of music, poetry and dance.”

Tickets available at 101 Art Gallery, Akasha Studios, Big Black Box, Full Bloom, Normandie box office, One Yoga, Shambala, The Sweet Beet at The Falls and Gulf City Mall, Vanilla Bean Gourmet and Veg Out at the University of the West Indies.

Tickets are also available online via Island Tickets: Creation Vibration EP Launch.

Come with your love, the first song off his EP can be found on YouTube. He can be found on Instagram at @solmanmusic.