Schools for the deaf receive stationery supplies

Tobias Valdano, teacher, Cascade School for the Deaf; Michelle Low Chew Tung, president, Quota International of TT; Jillian Jones-Smith, vice president; Quota; Francesca Monsegue, principal; and Cheryl Ann Grant, teacher.

Quota International of TT (Quota TT) - the local arm of the global non-profit Quota International provided much needed support to the Cascade School for the Deaf and the Audrey Jeffers School for the Deaf with its annual School Stationery Supplies Project recently.

Quota TT also included the St Dominic’s Children’s Home in the project this year. A total of 26 students at the orphanage received support. Individual packages of stationery supplies were provided to each student in accordance with their school requirements.

On receiving the stationery supplies, Sister Arlene Greenidge, manager at the St Dominic’s Children’s Home said “A nation’s future is indeed in the school bags of that nation’s children. Their two-fold commitment to youth empowerment and nation-building is, I imagine what drives the members of Quota TT to undertake projects such as this. We at St Dominic’s Children’s Home affirm them in their vision and thank them for their generosity.”

Quota TT’s president Michelle Low Chew Tung said, “The aim of the project is to remove as many obstacles as possible to ensure that deaf and hard of hearing and disadvantaged children have every opportunity to achieve levels of educational attainment which are on par with their peers.”

Principal of the Cascade School for the Deaf Francesca Monsegue extended her heartfelt gratitude to Quota TT for its generous contribution and is looking forward to working with the organisation as it strives to improve the lives of the deaf and hard of hearing. Similar sentiments were expressed by acting principal of the Audrey Jeffers School for the Deaf, Ramona Sankar.

This year 83 students received support from this project, a 31 per cent increase over last year. Stationery and office supplies were distributed to the two schools for use by the staff and students during the academic year.