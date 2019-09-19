Pan showdown in Black Rock on Saturday Trini medium steelbands to clash in Tobago

Curepe Sherzando

Steelband camaraderie at its best.

That’s what patrons can expect on Saturday at Steel Pan Ko Mo Tion: A Musical Showdown at Katzenjammers Steel Orchestra’s panyard, Black Rock.

Billed as a clash between this Trinidad and Tobago’s top medium bands, the event, which is expected to begin at 7.30 pm, promises to be an exhilarating evening of steelpan entertainment, said Pan Trinbago president and Katzenjammers leader Beverly Ramsey-Moore.

She said it has always been a dream of Trinidad’s medium steelbands to compete against their counterparts in Tobago and moreso, two-time Panorama champions, Katzenjammers.

“It’s the president’s (of Pan Trinbago) band and most of the medium bands have always wanted a ‘clash out’ with the president’s band,” Ramsey-Moore told Newsday Tobago.

She said in the past few months, steelbands in the eastern region have been hosting a series of concerts called Pan For The People.

“I have been attending these concerts and they have expressed an interest in coming to Tobago.

“I told them that is no problem and that my band will organise a show and invite them. So, this is a promise that I have fulfilled to them.”

Trinidad’s line-up of medium bands includes Curepe Scherzando, Sangre Grande Cordettes Steel Orchestra and Arima Angel Harps.

They will come up against the Tobago’s reigning THA Pan Champs RBC Redemption Sound Setters, Katzenjammers, Our Boys Steel Orchestra and NLCB Buccooneers.

Ramsey-Moore said Saturday’s event is about friendly rivalry and discipline.

“No matter what event you are having in steelpan, there is always a clash. And once a band meets another band, it is always a case of who is better than who. But the Trinidad bands really wanted an opportunity to showcase their talents in Tobago.”

Regarding Pan Trinbago’s plan to move the finals of the medium band Panorama competition from the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain, to Tobago, Ramsey-Moore said: “So far, that is on.”

She said the Tobago House of Assembly is awaiting an official meeting with the National Carnival Commission (NCC).

“That meeting will take place before the end of the month. But definitely, as far as Pan Trinbago is concerned, because we have presented our proposals to NCC and it was accepted, it is just for us to have formal discussions on it.”