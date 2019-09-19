No damage reported by heavy rain

Inclement weather throughout the country caused a delay for many trying to get to work, school, run errands and execute their daily routines today.

Commuters heading to Port of Spain from south, central and east Trinidad were caught in hours of traffic, having to brace heavy rains and street and flash flooding in several areas.

Both the Diego Martin and Port of Spain regional corporations said there were flooding in the usual areas such as Cocorite and near the Abattoir, respectively, however, the water quickly receded.

Corporations along the east/west corridor said, while they experienced flash flooding there were no reports of any damage to its burgesses and properties.

The Arima borough corporation reported that, officials drove through high risk areas, but there were no accounts of massive flooding, as its watercourses were able to handle the downpour.

Videos and photos circulating on social media showed some places such as South Quay, parts of Trincity and Diego Martin that encountered flash flooding.

TT meteorological office issued an adverse yellow weather alert from 11 am today to 8 pm tomorrow but noted that there is no tropical storm or hurricane threat, watch or warning.

This weather pattern, it said, will continue and rainfall activity will be intermittent with some settled intervals.

Street, flash flooding, landslides and gusty winds are expected with the intense rainfall and it urged that the necessary precautions be taken. The water levels in the main river courses remain contained at this time.

A yellow level means there is a moderate risk to public safety, livelihoods and property, said the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management (ODPM).

It advised the basic precautionary measures be put in effect, such as, exercising caution when walking/driving along hillsides or landslide-prone areas, stay away from moving water, drains and culverts, assemble a household emergency kit and do not walk or drive through flood waters of unknown depth and current.

It also said the regional corporations should be contacted in cases of emergencies or the ODPM at 800-6376 or 640-1285.