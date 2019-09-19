Jamaican in court for murder, gun possession

A 29-year-old Jamaican man appeared before an Arima magistrate this morning charged with the murder of a landlord.

According to a media release issued by the police service, Andrew Johnson appeared before Cheron Raphael after being charged with the murder of Dominic Houllier, 42, in May. Johnson was also charged with the possession of a gun and ammunition.

Houllier, 42, and his wife, went to visit a property they owned at Temple Street on May 9, to evict a tenant. While there, Houllier and his relative were confronted by three men.

An argument ensued, during which the three men allegedly began shooting at Houllier and his wife. The men escaped on foot, while Houllier died at

the scene.

Johnson was arrested last Friday and charged by WPC Karla Timothy, of HBI Region 2.