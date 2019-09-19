Granny pulls grandson's body from drain

Premier Cresent, Fyzabad, where Djimon Saderson 21 lived. 19/09/2019 PHOTO BY: MARVIN HAMILTON

WHEN 71-year-old grandmother of 11, Frances Sanderson, saw the body of her eldest grandson lying face down in a drain, with bloodstained clothes, she pulled him out thinking there may have been a chance he was still alive.

However, when she was able to get the body into the yard, her 21-year-old grandson Djmon Sanderson was already dead. The young man was the grandson of former Fyzabad Member of Parliament Arthur Sanderson. He died after being shot three times to the chest, neck, and foot by gunmen in a drive-by shooting in front his Fyzabad home on Wednesday night.

According to a police report, at about 11 pm Sanderson was in front of his home at Gowers Well Road when a white car pulled up. A group of men began shooting at him. He fell into a drain in front his home. The gunmen then drove off and continued shooting at other houses. One house was left with several bullet holes on the windows, doors, and a car.

Frances who lives next door to her grandson said she was inside when she heard the gunshots. Frances said she ran towards the drain and without any thought, and pulled her grandson out. She admitted that her son went down a wrong path and was being influenced by a group of men.

She also said within the last six months he began to change his life. “I would pray with him every day and say a proverb to him every day. He wanted to be a better man and changed his life and he was doing that.” Frances said her grandson stopped liming with the people who were negatively influencing him. Up to late yesterday no arrests were made and Homicide Region Three Police are investigating.