Arima man beats, disarms gunman

File photo.

An Arima man beat and disarmed a gunman after an argument yesterday morning.

Police said the 38-year-old resident was standing along the road at around 11.20 pm when he tried to talk to another man in the area about his behaviour towards people in the community.

The suspect walked off but later returned with a pistol and fired a shot at the man, but missed.

The man rushed to attack the gunman and began beating him ­– eventually overpowering him and taking the gun away.

The gunman ran away and passers-by called the police.

Police confiscated the gun and took the victim to the Arima Hospital where he was treated for a cut to the arm he received during the fight.

Arima CID are investigating.