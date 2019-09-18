Williams named North Zonal Cricketer of the Year

Youth MVPs Giovanni Letren, from left, Chadeon Raymond, Joshua Davis and Rahul Lakhan, along with national cricketer Marlon Richards, middle.

KENROY Williams was named Cricketer of the Year when the North Zonal Council of the TT Cricket Board held its Awards Function 2019, at the Barataria Community Centre, earlier this month.

The Five Cricketers of the Year were Williams and Junior Bailey of Glenora Sports Club, Aaron Dass of Bourg Mulatresse CC, Dereck Nancoo of Police Sports Club and Savion Lara of Queen’s Park Cricket Club (QPCC).

Williams, who scored the most runs (419 runs) in the senior division, was named Cricketer of the Year.

The Glenora player slammed two centuries during the season including an even 100 and a knock of 135.

QPCC won the Senior Division League, as well as the Club of the Year titles. Glenora won the Sunday League (40 overs) title, Savannah Boys won the T20 title and Fatima College won the Division One League title.

The zone also acknowledged the achievements of the top junior players of the TTCB Inter-Zone competitions. The MVPs of the four categories were Rahul Lakhan (Under-13), Joshua Davis (Under-15), Chadeon Raymond (Under-17) and Giovanni Letren (Under-19).

Winston Sobers, chairman of the North Zonal Council, was named Administrator of the Year.

The featured speaker for the event, national senior cricketer Marlon Richards, delivered a thought-provoking speech to the huge audience of youth and experienced cricketers.

He advised the youngsters to have dreams, but along with that must come dedication and discipline. To the not so young cricketers, he urged them to be mentors to the young ones.

HONOUR ROLL

Cricketer of the Year – Kenroy Williams (Glenora)

Cricketers of the Year

Aaron Dass (Bourg Mulatresse CC)

Kenroy Williams (Glenora)

Junior Bailey (Glenora)

Dereck Nancoo (Police Sports Club)

Savion Lara (QPCC)

Club of the Year – QPCC

T20 Winner – Savannah Boys CC

Sunday League (40 Overs) Winner – Glenora

Division One League Winner – Fatima College

Senior Division League Winner – QPCC

Division One Most Runs – Aaron Dass, Bourg Mulatresse CC – 392 runs

Division One Most Wickets – Jai Seeramlal, El Socorro Youth Movement – 27 wickets

Senior Division Most Runs – Kenroy Williams, Glenora – 419 runs

Senior Division Most Wickets – Junior Bailey, Glenora – 31 wickets

North Zonal Council Inter Zone MVPs

Under-13: Rahul Lakhan

Under-15: Joshua Davis

Under-17: Chadeon Raymond

Under-19: Giovanni Letren

Centuries Division One

Aaron Dass – 137 vs North Coast United

Anthony Durrant – 117 vs Bourg Mulatresse

Darrel Dennison – 122 vs El Socorro Youth Movement

Ezekiel Balliram – 105 no vs North Development Team

Tristan Tom Yew – 100 vs North Coast United

Junior Mendez – 110 vs Paragon Sports Club

Darius Padilla – 112 vs Invincible CC

Dominic Henderson – 103 vs Paragon Sports Club

Nicholas Elliot – 113 vs North Coast United, 138 vs North Zone Development Team

Centuries Senior Division

Dereck Nancoo – 119 no vs Barataria BP

Antonia Gomez – 178 vs Santa Cruz

Kevin Williams – 108 vs Police SC

Darius Besai – 109 vs Ebony SC

Riaff Ali 146 no vs Glenora SC

Imran Hosein – 100 vs Ebony SC

Kenroy Williams – 100 vs Barataria BP, 135 vs Ebony SC

Five Wicket Hauls Division One

Jai Seeramlal – 6/31 vs North Coast United

Shervon Rosales – 5/26 vs North Zone Dev. Team

Obinna Thomas – 5/66 vs North Zone Dev. Team

Jonty Ramdeen – 5/11 vs North Zone Dev. Team

Rahul Lakhan – 6/43 vs Invincible CC

Roger Lewis – 7/23 vs Invincible

Darrel Dennison – 6/66 vs Bourg Mulatresse SC

Farouk Mohammed – 5/10 vs North Zone Dev. Team

Garvin Jack – 5/33 vs Paragon, 5/90 vs Bourg Mulatresse SC

Saleem Ali – 6/86 vs Bourg Mulatresse SC

Kamiruu Clarke – 6/23 vs North Coast United, 5/37 vs North Coast United, 6/46 vs Paragon SC

Claude DeVignes – 6/43 vs El Socorro Youth Movement, 6/31 vs El Socorro Youth Movement, 5/22 vs Bourg Mulatresse SC

Ten Wicket Hauls Division One

Claude DeVignes – 12/74 vs El Socorro Youth Movement

Kamiruu Clarke – 11/60 vs North Coast United

Five Wicket Hauls Senior Division

Damien Brown – 6/96 vs QPCC

Jason Batson – 5/34 vs Sweet Revenge

Dereck Nancoo – 6/51 vs Savannah Boys

Carl Vialva – 5/37 vs Glenora SC

Eric Garcia – 5/17 vs Santa Cruz SC

Vaughn Brown – 6/68 vs Glenora SC

Leon Ramdeen – 5/40 vs Police SC

Brian Noel – 6/70 vs Glenora SC

Kenroy Williams – 5/71 vs Savannah Boys, 6/73 vs Police SC

Noah Law – 5/26 vs Savannah Boys, 5/28 vs Sweet Revenge

Junior Bailey – 5/18 vs Barataria BP, 5/46 vs Ebony SC

Kenneth Hazel – 7/59 vs Ebony SC, 6/43 vs Sweet Revenge, 6/13 vs Sweet Revenge

Ten Wicket Hauls Senior Division

Kenneth Hazel – 12/56 vs Sweet Revenge