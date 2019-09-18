Williams named North Zonal Cricketer of the Year
KENROY Williams was named Cricketer of the Year when the North Zonal Council of the TT Cricket Board held its Awards Function 2019, at the Barataria Community Centre, earlier this month.
The Five Cricketers of the Year were Williams and Junior Bailey of Glenora Sports Club, Aaron Dass of Bourg Mulatresse CC, Dereck Nancoo of Police Sports Club and Savion Lara of Queen’s Park Cricket Club (QPCC).
Williams, who scored the most runs (419 runs) in the senior division, was named Cricketer of the Year.
The Glenora player slammed two centuries during the season including an even 100 and a knock of 135.
QPCC won the Senior Division League, as well as the Club of the Year titles. Glenora won the Sunday League (40 overs) title, Savannah Boys won the T20 title and Fatima College won the Division One League title.
The zone also acknowledged the achievements of the top junior players of the TTCB Inter-Zone competitions. The MVPs of the four categories were Rahul Lakhan (Under-13), Joshua Davis (Under-15), Chadeon Raymond (Under-17) and Giovanni Letren (Under-19).
Winston Sobers, chairman of the North Zonal Council, was named Administrator of the Year.
The featured speaker for the event, national senior cricketer Marlon Richards, delivered a thought-provoking speech to the huge audience of youth and experienced cricketers.
He advised the youngsters to have dreams, but along with that must come dedication and discipline. To the not so young cricketers, he urged them to be mentors to the young ones.
HONOUR ROLL
Cricketer of the Year – Kenroy Williams (Glenora)
Cricketers of the Year
Aaron Dass (Bourg Mulatresse CC)
Kenroy Williams (Glenora)
Junior Bailey (Glenora)
Dereck Nancoo (Police Sports Club)
Savion Lara (QPCC)
Club of the Year – QPCC
T20 Winner – Savannah Boys CC
Sunday League (40 Overs) Winner – Glenora
Division One League Winner – Fatima College
Senior Division League Winner – QPCC
Division One Most Runs – Aaron Dass, Bourg Mulatresse CC – 392 runs
Division One Most Wickets – Jai Seeramlal, El Socorro Youth Movement – 27 wickets
Senior Division Most Runs – Kenroy Williams, Glenora – 419 runs
Senior Division Most Wickets – Junior Bailey, Glenora – 31 wickets
North Zonal Council Inter Zone MVPs
Under-13: Rahul Lakhan
Under-15: Joshua Davis
Under-17: Chadeon Raymond
Under-19: Giovanni Letren
Centuries Division One
Aaron Dass – 137 vs North Coast United
Anthony Durrant – 117 vs Bourg Mulatresse
Darrel Dennison – 122 vs El Socorro Youth Movement
Ezekiel Balliram – 105 no vs North Development Team
Tristan Tom Yew – 100 vs North Coast United
Junior Mendez – 110 vs Paragon Sports Club
Darius Padilla – 112 vs Invincible CC
Dominic Henderson – 103 vs Paragon Sports Club
Nicholas Elliot – 113 vs North Coast United, 138 vs North Zone Development Team
Centuries Senior Division
Dereck Nancoo – 119 no vs Barataria BP
Antonia Gomez – 178 vs Santa Cruz
Kevin Williams – 108 vs Police SC
Darius Besai – 109 vs Ebony SC
Riaff Ali 146 no vs Glenora SC
Imran Hosein – 100 vs Ebony SC
Kenroy Williams – 100 vs Barataria BP, 135 vs Ebony SC
Five Wicket Hauls Division One
Jai Seeramlal – 6/31 vs North Coast United
Shervon Rosales – 5/26 vs North Zone Dev. Team
Obinna Thomas – 5/66 vs North Zone Dev. Team
Jonty Ramdeen – 5/11 vs North Zone Dev. Team
Rahul Lakhan – 6/43 vs Invincible CC
Roger Lewis – 7/23 vs Invincible
Darrel Dennison – 6/66 vs Bourg Mulatresse SC
Farouk Mohammed – 5/10 vs North Zone Dev. Team
Garvin Jack – 5/33 vs Paragon, 5/90 vs Bourg Mulatresse SC
Saleem Ali – 6/86 vs Bourg Mulatresse SC
Kamiruu Clarke – 6/23 vs North Coast United, 5/37 vs North Coast United, 6/46 vs Paragon SC
Claude DeVignes – 6/43 vs El Socorro Youth Movement, 6/31 vs El Socorro Youth Movement, 5/22 vs Bourg Mulatresse SC
Ten Wicket Hauls Division One
Claude DeVignes – 12/74 vs El Socorro Youth Movement
Kamiruu Clarke – 11/60 vs North Coast United
Five Wicket Hauls Senior Division
Damien Brown – 6/96 vs QPCC
Jason Batson – 5/34 vs Sweet Revenge
Dereck Nancoo – 6/51 vs Savannah Boys
Carl Vialva – 5/37 vs Glenora SC
Eric Garcia – 5/17 vs Santa Cruz SC
Vaughn Brown – 6/68 vs Glenora SC
Leon Ramdeen – 5/40 vs Police SC
Brian Noel – 6/70 vs Glenora SC
Kenroy Williams – 5/71 vs Savannah Boys, 6/73 vs Police SC
Noah Law – 5/26 vs Savannah Boys, 5/28 vs Sweet Revenge
Junior Bailey – 5/18 vs Barataria BP, 5/46 vs Ebony SC
Kenneth Hazel – 7/59 vs Ebony SC, 6/43 vs Sweet Revenge, 6/13 vs Sweet Revenge
Ten Wicket Hauls Senior Division
Kenneth Hazel – 12/56 vs Sweet Revenge
