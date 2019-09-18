Water level still low at Hollis Reservoir

The water level at the Hollis Reservoir. PHOTO SUREASH CHOLAI

CEO of WASA Alan Poon King said the water level at the Hollis Reservoir was still uncomfortably low.

During a visit to the Valencia reservoir today, Poon King said the low water level was unusual for this time of year when compared to previous years.

The reservoir has a capacity of one billion gallons but now stands at 300 million gallons, a shortfall of 700 million gallons.

The CEO repeated calls for citizens to conserve water and be responsible.

He added that while WASA was responsible for distributing water, there were costs attached and called on customers to pay their bills.

He said customers had two billing periods before they were disconnected.

Poon King said WASA' s intent was not to disconnect, but to encourage payment.