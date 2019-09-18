Rooting for peace

Scene from last July 2019 Rootsyardd yoga session.

THE next edition of the regular foundation reggae music event Rootsyardd Dub and Night Market will be on Saturday, marking the UN-assigned International Day of Peace, also known as World Peace Day.

Known for its classic old-school sound system, Rootsyardd – as it is popularly referred to – has acquired a reputation for the feel-good roots and rockers selections of Rootsyardd resident selector Black Chariot, played strictly on vinyl, since its inception in May 2018.

Founder Jude Patrick said in a media release, “The vibration at a Rootsyardd event is inherently high. It was always the intention to create a space where, together, the music and the sound could connect with people, positively.”

The fallout from the recent unprecedented devastation wrought by Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas gives this year’s Peace Day theme, Climate Action for Peace, a particular resonance and urgency.

According to the UN website, “The [2019] theme draws attention to the importance of combating climate change as a way to protect and promote peace throughout the world. Climate change causes clear threats to international peace and security. Natural disasters displace three times as many people as conflicts, forcing millions to leave their homes and seek safety elsewhere…The growing tensions over resources and mass movements of people are affecting every country on every continent.”

Rootsyardd has invited chocolatier and activist Gillian Goddard to open the event at 6 pm with a short talk applying this theme to the local environment and issuing calls to individual and collective action. A 15-minute guided meditation for peace, led by yoga instructor Kate Dalton Brown, will follow. Organisers are also excited about the move to have this event partly solar-powered by TT renewable energy and energy efficiency company, Resscott.

Explaining Rootsyardd's decision to commemorate World Peace Day Patrick said, “Why not use a collective platform to actively promote peace, one of Rootsyardd’s very own core values? How could we not support the call to do more on the issue of climate change in order to preserve the peace of our region, especially in the face of more ‘natural’ disasters?”

Patrons can expect the customary full night market experience showcasing a mix of products and services from local creative entrepreneurs, alongside live art. Specially invited guest vendor for this instalment, the Turtle Village Trust, will engage patrons on their work in sea-turtle conservation and the sustainable development of coastal communities.

Finally, through a collaboration with TT Restaurant Week to host the latter’s first-ever pop-up restaurant, fans of Chef G’s pop-up grill and other established Rootsyardd food vendors, Cafe117 and Mehtee, will have the bonus of feasting on their Restaurant Week special menus.

Rootsyardd Dub & Night Market takes place at the corner of Nook Avenue and St Ann’s Road in St Ann’s, from 6 pm-2 am. Paid parking is available at the Chinese Association.