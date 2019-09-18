Regal Intension, Juice Man to face off in Derby

A pair of Carib Ladies with the respective Carib Brewery Derby and Carib Brand Diamond Stakes trophies, at yesterday's draw for post positions, at the Ansa McAl Hospitality Suite, Queen's Park Oval. PHOTO COURTESY ARC FACEBOOK PAGE.

REGAL INTENSION and Juice Man, two of the top horses this year (in terms of earnings) will face off in the Carib Brewery Derby next Tuesday at the Santa Rosa Park, Arima.

This race will be the last of the annual Triple Crown. On May 30, Regal Intension won the Guineas nd Midsummer Classic (on August 1 which was claimed by Juice Man).

Making Headlines, another of the top earners this year, is also in the mix, in this 2,000-metre race, with a purse of $165,000, for 10 West Indies-bred three-year-olds.

Another key race on the Arima Race Club (ARC) Race Day 30 schedule is the Carib Brand Diamond Stakes, which will feature West Indies-bred three-year-olds and over and imported two-year-olds and over.

This 1350-metre race will have nine entrants, and a purse of $65,000.

Among the participants are Nuclear Power, Thisonesforron, Pauseforacoors, Whisper Light, General JN and Master of War.

The draw for post positions took place at the Ansa McAl Hospitality Suite, Queen’s Park Oval, St Clair yesterday.

ARC president, Robert Bernard said at yesterday’s draw, “The association (between the ARC and Carib Brewery Limited) is a perfect match as the Derby is replete with the most remarkable equine athletes, while the Carib product is exemplary in its taste on any day and cannot be questioned as a national champion, and indeed tradition.”

Bernard, who replaced Baskaran Bassawh as ARC president last month, acknowledged, “It is true our industry is in its most painful era, wagering is down, taxes from betting which generally is put back into the sport are also down.”

He continued, “We are optimistic that, with the evaluation exercise now being undertaken, the wide-ranging discussions with stakeholders now in progress and the keen ear of the line Ministry (Trade and Industry), along with the goodwill of sponsors like Carib, we will prevail and steady our sport in short time.”

Antron Forte, Carib’s Category Manager, Beer and Cider, stated in his address, “Horse racing is, without a doubt, a well-established sport worldwide. However, the tireless work that the team at the ARC have done to keep the standard of sport at the highest level, must not go without being mentioned.”