Rain, winds cause chaos Bus with children stranded for hours

A car was damaged by a fallen tree at Union Village, after heavy rainfall on Tuesday.

Heavy rainfall on Tuesday felled trees and utility poles in several villages, causing panic among residents.

In a particularly harrowing incident, a fallen tree and debris caused a PTSC bus to be marooned for several hours between Roxborough and Bloody Bay Road in the rain forest area.

The Tobago Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) said approximately 30 people were onboard the bus.

The agency said the TT Fire Service had deployed their troop carrier in case there was need for extraction.

It said a Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) was on hand to lend assistance, while the Division of Infrastructure, Quarries and the Environment was also mobilising a backhoe to the location.

By press time, TEMA said the students, PTSC bus driver and other occupants were able to break the branches from the trees with the assistance of a passer-by, to continue their journey to L'Anse Fourmi.

"The roadway remains partially blocked therefore the relevant agencies would be mobilised to assist in the tree-cutting exercise," the agency said.

TEMA said a tree also fell on a house in Battery Street, Buccoo, at approximately 12.50 pm. The agency said the police were contacted and a CERT team carried out a preliminary damage assessment, which indicated there was no structural damage to the house.

A fallen tree was also reported at Concordia Estate and Charlotteville. CERT teams later carried out a preliminary damage assessment.

TEMA said the branch of a tree had also obstructed traffic at the entrance of the Magdalena Grand Hotel on the Claude Noel Highway.

The agency reported blocked roadways in Water Wheel Road, Frankly Estate Road, Arnos Vale as well as Union Village (after old Graham Grange).

The agency said the Arnos Vale Road, coming from Plymouth (before the Tablepiece Government Primary School), was also partially blocked with debris.

Other areas affected by fallen trees include Patience Hill and Orange Hill Road, Spring Garden. Motorists were advised to exercise caution in these areas.

TEMA said a fallen utility pole was reported in the Dark Hill area between Speyside and Charlotteville. It said the road appeared to be blocked and TSTT had been notified of the situation.

The agency advised motorists to drive with caution when approaching the area.

Powerful winds also blew off roofs from several houses across the island. A roof was partially blown off a house at Pembroke at approximately 12.50pm.

The agency said the Fire Services was informed and CERT has conducted a preliminary damage assessment.