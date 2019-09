Man shot dead in Long Circular

Stock photo

Police are at the scene in Belle Vue Street, Long Circular, St James, where a 23-year-old man was gunned down.

Police said a gunman approached Joshua Fortune at around 9.30 am and shot him several times before running away.

Investigators said while Fortune grew up in the area, he moved out and returned only two months ago.

They said he did not have a criminal record.

More as this becomes available.