Malick aim for third straight win

MALICK WILL be aiming for a third straight win, in the Premier Division of the 2019 Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL), today.

Malick, one of three promoted teams this season (along with Pleasantville and Speyside), are top of the table with a maximum six points from two matches. They will be seeking to continue their winning run when they travel to Trincity to face fourth-placed Trinity East. Trinity East, East Mucurapo (second place) and reigning champs Naparima (third place) all have four points from two matches. East Mucurapo will be visiting Carapichaima East and Naparima will be entertaining neighbours St Benedict’s at Lewis Street, San Fernando. Speyside will be hosting San Juan North, QRC will be entertaining St Augustine, Trinity Moka will be away to Pleasantville and Presentation San Fernando are set to face St Mary’s at the Manny Ramjohn Stadium, Marabella.

All matches will kick off at 3.30 pm.