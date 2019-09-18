Joseph leads Clippersto North Zone finals

Shawn Lawrence of Caledonia Clippers attempts to shoot, as Defence Force duo Reyon Wilson (number 20) and Jamiel King (number 34) look on during the North Zone Basketball competition at Jean Pierre Complex, Mucurapo, on Sunday.

THE last time Adrian Joseph played in the North Zone, he led Police to the title.

That was in 2015. He did not play in the tournament in 2017, as defending champions Police opted not to take part in the tournament.

Now he is back, this time with the Clippers, and they are in the finals after defeating reigning champions Defence Force 95-71 to win the series 2-1, in the North Zone Basketball competition, at the Jean Pierre Complex, Mucurapo, on Sunday.

Joseph exploded in the third quarter, as he scored 16 of his 20 points, with four three pointers. Steven “Lighter” Lewis led Defence Force with 27 points, 17 of them coming in the first half. The fans were left bewildered as Lighter remained on the bench for the majority of the third period, only coming on in the last two minutes, but by that time the deficit was already 20.

Kurt Christian supported Joseph with 18 points, as the two, who faced each other in the 2015 finals (Christian with Shak Attack) are now teammates for the first time with the Clippers. Christian also missed the 2017 season as Shak Attack also opted not to play.

Clippers held on for the win and their first trip to the finals in almost 20 years, where they will face the unbeaten favourites Straker Nets.