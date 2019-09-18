Cuban art

Cuban artist Yaniel Mendez Perdomo will stage his first exhibition in Trinidad. Perdomo, 26, is new to the local art scene, but his tropical colour palette and universal themes will resonate with TT audiences.

From boyhood, Perdomo was interested in the world of colours and creation. His desire to paint lead him to enter the Professional Academy of Plastic Arts in Las Tunas, Cuba. His work is usually motivated by social problems, perhaps because of his Cuban upbringing, said a media release. Perdomo uses oil and acrylic on canvas, manipulating and interacting with his mediums by stain, knife, drip or scrape.

This particular body of work explores the dual themes of nature and femininity. The artist seeks to express the beauty of life, often overlooked by those too weighed down by the demands of modern life. Women are a main element in Perdomo’s paintings, as the embodiment of beauty, the energy of life.

"Being a woman means strength, helping to grow, being a fighter, life transformer, the joy of living, and source of life,” Perdomo said.

The exhibition opens at Horizons Art Gallery, Mucurapo Road, St James, on September 25, from 7 pm-8.30 pm. It runs until October 5, Monday to Saturday from 9 am.