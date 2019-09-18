Cedros triplets surviving on goodwill

Dana Lemessy, a mother of six, including three-week-old triplets, says they family is getting by on the goodwill of friends and relatives. FILE PHOTO

TRIPLETS born to Cedros couple Dale and Dana Lemessy are surviving on the goodwill of friends and relatives. The three-week-old identical triplets Daniya, Dariya and Diara, born on August 21, are in good health, but their parents are struggling with the high cost of caring for them.

“Thanks to friends and relatives for coming forward to assist in providing for the babies,” the mother said. Although she reached out to the Social Welfare Division, Lemessy said she has not gotten any help or response as yet.

Just after giving birth at the San Fernando General Hospital (SFGH), three weeks ago, she received a letter from doctors to take to the Social Welfare Office which she did that but to this day, she says she has gotten no feedback. She is calling on Social Development and Family Service Minister Cherrie-Ann Crichlow-Cockburn to examine her case and render assistance.

Lemessy said with the birth of the triplets, she now has to see about and provide for six children. “It costs $165 for a tin of milk which lasts three days. The cost of pampers and other baby items is very expensive,” she said.

The couple have three other children aged 11, seven and two in addition to the triplets. Dale is the sole breadwinner but was retrenched from a company because of the closure of Petrotrin.

He claims he was not paid any severance. Although he has been searching for work, Dale remains unemployed at this time.