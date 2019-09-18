Car thieves for ID parade

TWO women suspected of stealing several cars in the Central and Southern Divisions are expected to be placed on an identification parade today after they were arrested on Sunday.

Police said the women, both of whom are in their thirties are from Pleasantville and Gasparillo. They were arrested hours after they attempted to steal a car in Freeport.

Investigators said in addition to the Freeport robbery, both women are also suspected of stealing a car belonging to a police officer and his wife in Caroni in August and another robbery in San Fernando.