Alexander loses to Davis again
TT boxer Michael Alexander could not get past American Keyshawn Davis again, as the latter won on points to advance to the quarter-finals at the AIBA Men’s World Boxing Championships in Ekaterinburg, Russia, yesterday.
Alexander lost to Davis 5-0 on points in the round of 16 of the 57-63kg men’s lightweight category.
Prior to yesterday’s match, Alexander defeated Wayne Kelly of Ireland in his opening match on points 3-2 and then got past Petr Novak of Czech Republic 3-2 on points. At the 2019 Pan American Games, Alexander secured a bronze medal after losing in the semifinals of the men’s light welterweight 64kg category to Davis.
In the men’s super heavyweight (+91kg) category, TT boxer Nigel Paul was carded to fight Australian Justis Huni in the round of 16, yesterday. In round one on Monday, Paul outlasted Muhammed Aydin of Turkey 5-0.
