Alexander loses to Davis again

TT’s Michael Alexander

TT boxer Michael Alexander could not get past American Keyshawn Davis again, as the latter won on points to advance to the quarter-finals at the AIBA Men’s World Boxing Championships in Ekaterinburg, Russia, yesterday.

Alexander lost to Davis 5-0 on points in the round of 16 of the 57-63kg men’s lightweight category.

Prior to yesterday’s match, Alexander defeated Wayne Kelly of Ireland in his opening match on points 3-2 and then got past Petr Novak of Czech Republic 3-2 on points. At the 2019 Pan American Games, Alexander secured a bronze medal after losing in the semifinals of the men’s light welterweight 64kg category to Davis.

In the men’s super heavyweight (+91kg) category, TT boxer Nigel Paul was carded to fight Australian Justis Huni in the round of 16, yesterday. In round one on Monday, Paul outlasted Muhammed Aydin of Turkey 5-0.