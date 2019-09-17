TT Maestros triumphant at Grenada tourney

Abdul-Quddos Hypolite (right) is all smiles after receiving his trophy as the Under-15’s MVP.

TT MAESTROS Football Institute were in winners’ row at the Hamilton Lashley Charity Shield Caribbean Football Tournament, which took place in Grenada from August 17-24.

TT Maestros captured the Under-15 title and finished as the runners-up in the Under-13 age group.

The Under-15 team had the distinction of scoring 13 goals without conceding any. The Under-13 squad netted 19 goals but conceded six.

In the awards categories, Maestros Institute, in the Under-15 section, copped they earned were Most Valuable Player (MVP), best midfielder and golden boot, with seven goals (Abdul-Quddos Hypolite), best defender (Jephon Williams), and Parade of Teams.

Shemere Gray was named as the best goalkeeper among the Under-13s. The Maestros Institute has a total of 97 members, between the ages of six and 19, from Sea Lots, Beetham Gardens, Morvant, Laventille, East Dry River, Barataria, San Juan and environs.

And the Institute has extended gratitude towards those who assisted their trip, including the Ministry of Sport and Youth Affairs, the Office of the Prime Minister, Angostura, Republic Bank, NLCB and TTEC.