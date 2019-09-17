Spanish for public servants course returns

TYRELL GITTENS

Last Friday the Ministry of Education launched this year's edition of the Spanish for public servants course at NALIS, Port of Spain. The course is an annual collaboration between the governments of TT and Colombia with an aim to help further the linguistic abilities of this country's public service sector.

Speaking to public servants at the launch, Colombian ambassador to TT Martha Cecilia Pinilla-Perdomo encouraged those gathered to make the best of the opportunity to develop their language skills.

"This is also a chance to learn about Colombia and the country's culture," she added.

Noting that Colombia has thus far accepted an estimated 1.4 million Venezuelan refugees, Pinilla-Perdomo highlighted the movement of refugees into this country saying, "This course can help you in dealing with the situation."

Representing the Education Ministry, Minister Dr Lovell Francis said, "Given the country's geographical position, there is a need to recognise the importance of the Spanish language."

With Latin America being the country's closest neighbour, Francis sees the need for TT to continue making progress in its foreign language capacity.

This year's edition of the course will include an estimated 60 public servants representing several public agencies and will see two tutors administering the course content.

Looking forward to his first time in TT, course tutor Alejandro Augosto Zuluaga said, "I look forward to experiencing the country's culture."

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign and Caricom Affairs Reita Toussaint welcomed the continued initiative by the Colombian government as well as the deepening of diplomatic ties as she noted this country's goal of improving Spanish language efficiency under Vision 2030.