Simmons (90) blazes TKR to 216/4

Trinbago Knight Riders opener Lendl Simmons blazed 90 against the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots today in St Kitts. PHOTO COURTESY CPL

LENDL Simmons slammed 90 this evening to propel Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) to a competitive 216 for four wickets after 20 overs, batting first against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in a 2019 Hero Caribbean Premier League T20 match, currently taking place at Warner Park in St Kitts.

Simmons faced only 45 deliveries and cracked nine fours and six sixes. All the other TKR batsmen pitched in as Colin Munro struck 28, Darren Bravo scored 24 not out, Jimmy Neesham 22 not out, Mark Deyal 21 and Kieron Pollard 19.

Patriots captain Carlos Brathwaite took 2/48 in four overs.