Sedition Act challenge set for December trial

THE constitutional claim filed by Sanatan Dharma Maha Sabha (SDMS) leader Satnarayan Maharaj and his television and radio station which challenges the lawfulness and constitutionality of certain provisions of the Sedition Act Chapter 11.04 is still set for trial on December 9.

And although two trade unions have approached Maharaj’s legal team with a view to join in the matters, attorneys have indicated to the judge hearing the matter that they intend to proceed without any intervening actions.

The matter came up for hearing on Tuesday at the Port of Spain High Court before Justice Frank Seepersad who confirmed the trial date and gave directions for the filing of submissions and evidence.

Since attorneys for both Maharaj and the State have agreed that the issues before the court was on law, there will be no cross-examination.

The High Court action specifically challenges sections 3, 4 and 13 of the act, which Maharaj claims are vague, uncertain and therefore illegal. Section 3 sets out what is considered a seditious act, while section 4 sets out the particulars of the offences and section 13 deals with search warrants.

Maharaj and Central Broadcasting Services Ltd claim their rights to enjoyment of property, freedom of thought and expression, and freedom of the press and to express political views, among others, are being infringed by the legislation, which they are seeking to have the High Court strike down as “undemocratic” laws.

Maharaj filed the constitutional challenge in May after he came under investigation for sedition in April.

The issue of the constitutionality of this country’s sedition law picked up attention last month when Public Services Association (PSA) president Watson Duke was charged with sedition for statements he allegedly made in November.

Since then, there has been repeated calls for the Sedition Act to be amended and certain sections repealed. However, Prime Minister Dr Rowley said while he was open to reviewing the law, he believes it should be retained to keep the peace among groups in TT.

Maharaj and CBSL are represented by Senior Counsel Ramesh Lawrence Maharaj and attorneys Jagdeo Singh, Dinesh Rambally, Kiel Taklalsingh, Stefan Ramkissoon, Kavita Roop-Boodoo and Rhea Khan, while the Attorney General is represented by Fyard Hosein, SC, and Josephina Baptiste-Mohammed.