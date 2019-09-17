Security guard in custody for grocery robbery

Two men are in custody for the robbery of an El Dorado grocery store.

Police said one of the men work as a security guard there, and lied about being held hostage by bandits and was an accomplice.

The 23-year-old guard from Sangre Grande was arrested at the Macoya office of his security company yesterday by the Tunapuna CID.

The guard reported to police that he was working at the grocery at around 2 am on Monday when he was confronted by four bandits who tied him up and held him hostage.

After viewing CCTV footage, police saw the guard packing bags with items and helping the bandits to escape.

An 18-year-old market vendor was also held for the robbery.