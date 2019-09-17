Scammed out of phones with newspaper clippings

POLICE are searching for a man who traded newspaper clippings stuffed into an envelope for two cell phones on Monday.

Sources said the suspect met the victim online and solicited two cellphones, a Samsung S10 plus and a Samsung S8 and agreed to meet him at the corner of George and Queen streets in Port of Spain.

The man met the victim and handed him an envelope and took both phones before running away. On checking, the victim saw the envelope contained not cash but newspaper clippings. He made a report to police and Port of Spain CID are investigating.