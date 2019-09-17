Policeman, guards on kidnap charges

A POLICE sergeant was among four men who appeared yesterday in the Siparia magistrates’ court charged with kidnapping.

Arrested on Wednesday last, Sgt Preston George, 43; Estate superintendent Eldon Asoon, 55; security guards Leon Edwards, 33; and Keon Attzs, 31, went before magistrate Ava Vandenberg-Bailey, facing three charges.

These included allegations of kidnapping, taking away and falsely imprisoning Alan Ramlakan, aged 29 last Wednesday, September 11. George faced an additional charge of misbehaving in public office by falsely entering in the diary at the Oropouche Police station.

The charges stemmed from investigations spearheaded by Ag ACP Totaram Dookhie, into a report made to the Professional Standards Bureau (PSB). George, Asoon, Edwards and Attzs were arrested on the same day and on Saturday they were charged and granted $400,000 bail by a Justice of the Peace. The charges were laid by Ag Cpl Ralph Rampersad, ASP Anthony Remy and Insp Sheridan Hills. Cpl Lawrence Joefield of the PSB, assisted in the investigations.

Magistrate Vandenberg-Bailey told the four yesterday that the charges were laid indictably and that they were not called upon to plead. Police prosecutor Sheldon Salazar said that a summary of evidence was already disclosed to attorney Fitzroy Frederick, who held for attorney Ulric Skeritt who is representing George. Attorney Donnette Julien represented the other three.

The magistrate suggested a list of the items the defence would like disclosed be given to the police. The four will return to court on October 30.