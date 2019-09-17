New CEO at JMMB

Ronald Carter new JMMB CEO.

SERVING the unbanked and underbanked, and increasing financial literacy nationwide are two of the several goals which new JMMB Bank CEO and chief country officer Ronald Carter says he intends to achieve, after he was officially welcomed to office last Friday.

“The JMMB Group is positioned to provide the financial education necessary to empower clients to make the best financial decisions for themselves and their families,” Carter said.

In a release from the JMMB head office on Independence Square Port of Spain, last week, the Company advised that the new CEO took the helm at the bank five years ago, but with the recent retirement of the bank’s former CEO and managing director Nigel Romano the bank made Carter’s position official.

“Carter brings with him a wealth of experience and his own vision for The JMMB Group,” the release said.

Carter said he intended to not only seek to grow the bank locally through expanding existing business lines and creating new ones, but planned to develop the bank through the southern Caribbean.

Carter said he planned to use the human resource of the bank to drive his expansion plan.

“We want our Team members to feel like they are part of the JMMB family and that the Group’s success is their own success.”