Le Hunte to accountants: “Be true professionals”

Minister of Public Utilities Robert Le Hunte,

PROFESSIONALS with the ethics and discipline to use their knowledge for the greater good of the nation, are what is needed to build TT.

So said Public Utilities Minister Robert Le Hunte, in his address to the membership of the Institute of Chartered Accountants (ICATT) at its 50th anniversary celebration at the Trinidad Hilton.

Le Hunte highlighted the value of professionals and professional institutions like ICATT, to which he had been a member since 2002, and urged fellow members to continue to follow the standards of the organisation and the core values of TT – discipline, production and tolerance.

“We must ask ourselves what is the role of the professional and professional organisations like ICATT within the context of TT as a new and developing economy. What is your role in this society. ICATT’s vision is to significantly contribute to national development. And I agree wholeheartedly that at the end of the day, the ultimate aim as an institution or as individuals should be to help create a better TT,” Le Hunte said.

“That is why we are here that is why we are professionals. That is why we went to these schools and did what we had to do. We are all working to create a better TT.”

Le Hunte called for the organisation to maintain their 50-year standard of being professional and operating ethically, and to use their knowledge and expertise for the ultimate development of the country. He said ICATT was the organisation with the skill and professional knowhow to continue to hold businesses and financial institutions responsible as the nation seeks to find its place in the local market.

“As TT moves forward to secure our interest in the global marketplace, it is up to you to be the watchdogs of businesses. You are, after all, the ones with the necessary skills to do so.”

Stacy-Ann Golding, ICATT president, said the organisation’s major objectives were to promote and increase knowledge, skill and proficiency of its members and students and to promote and protect the welfare and interest of the institute and the accountancy profession of TT.