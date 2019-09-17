Law Association president: Not us

Douglas Mendes FILE PHOTO

LAW Association president Douglas Mendes, SC, has distanced the association from statements made by the Chief Justice (CJ) during his address at the opening of the law term yesterday.

Speaking outside the hall of Justice yesterday, he said, it was not the law association that the CJ was referring to and was unaware of any issue or criticism.

“I am not too sure who he is referring to when he speaks about persons criticising the initiatives, he (CJ) is speaking about.”

Archie called out the law association, media and several other stakeholders as acting recklessly and without facts in some issues that are put in the public domain.

He said, “Reality is overshadowed by political affiliation. This is aided by the abandonment of the fourth estate of its responsibilities to educate and inform… reliance on uniformed, anonymous sources is hardly enough.”

In defending the association, Mendes said, they have the right to air their concerns, as they have done in the past.

“The law association reserved the right and we have exercised it in the past, to make any constructive criticism of any measures that the government has put forward or anything that is being done in the judiciary.” He said to suggest that there is an opposition to the progress made, is not true.