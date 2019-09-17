Carib Shandy augmented reality series, new label Entertaining drinkers and limers

Jeanette Motilal-Boodoo and Keith Laban, of Startl Augmented Reality Solutions the Carib Brewery Limited screening and launch of Shandy Carib brand and augmented reality series powered by the Startl App, Queen's Hall, St Anns. PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB.

SHANDY Carib of Carib Brewery has redesigned its labels, but this was not done merely to redesign the aesthetics – the new designs facilitate codes on each bottle which will allow anyone with a smartphone to follow an augmented reality series.

Augmented reality is a digitally-enhanced version of reality. Through a smartphone, for example, live direct or indirect views of real-world environments are merged with superimposed computer-generated images. This is displayed on the device over a user’s view of the real-world, thus enhancing the current perception of reality.

The new packaging and series were launched last Wednesday night at Queen's Hall, St Ann's in partnership with Augmented Reality experts and Valdez and Torry Advertising attracted talent including Anand Lowkaran, Che Rodriguez and Chef Jason Peru. The series has four parody storylines based on a mixture of TV shows such as Love and Hip Hop and Bollywood series. Each storyline is linked to a specific flavour of Shandy Carib: sorrel, lime, Portugal and ginger. For each storyline, there are six episodes, each with a bonus episode.

Senior marketing manager Marsha Kalloo said The Portugal Rebelz drew inspiration from Love and Hip Hop, Return of the Spice King by Game of Thrones, Limerz by the hit TV series Friends and Bollywood soap influenced the creation of Sorel Pyaar Kalee.

Every two weeks, new episodes from the four storylines, one each, will be released and can be accessed by downloading the Startl App. Downloading the app allows for scanning of the label, after which the episode will automatically pop-up on the screen.

The new labels will be released for purchase on October 1.

Kalloo said, "A great lager beer by itself is a treasure. But a great lager beer combined with the added experience of Shandy Carib own your flavour augmented series."