CAL flights affected

FILE PHOTO

Caribbean Airlines flights to and from Tobago will be affected for the next three months due to scheduled maintenance work being conducted on the ANR Robinson International Airport runway by the Airports Authority of TT.

The runway will be closed for works between 10 pm and 6 am from September 23 to December 23. In a release, Caribbean Airlines said it will accommodate customers affected by the cancellations. Passengers travelling during these dates may also contact the Caribbean Airlines Call Centre.