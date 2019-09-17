Arima man chopped, picking up son

One man is in police custody and another receiving treatment after being chopped during a confrontation on Monday morning.

Police said a 23-year-old man went to the home of his ex-wife in the Heights of Guanapo, Arima, at around 11 am to pick up his son when he was confronted by one of his ex-wife's relatives.

An argument began between both men. He was chopped twice, once to the neck, and to the left arm.

He was taken to the Arima Hospital where he was treated.

Police went to the scene and arrested the 45-year-old relative.

A cutlass believed to be the weapon was also confiscated.