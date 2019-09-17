AG Al-Rawi: CJ is right

PLEASED TO MEET YOU: Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi greets Justice Wendy Ali while Justice Gillian Lucky looks on yesterday during the opening of the new law yerm at the Hall of Justice.

ATTORNEY General Faris Al-Rawi is in support of Chief Justice Ivor Archie’s statements on people who are bent on breaking down national institutions, Archie dealt with this matter as he addressed his critics at the opening of the new law term yesterday.

Al Rawi reacted to the CJ’s statements following the ceremony in Port of Spain marking the opening of the new law term yesterday and the address by the CJ. Archie noted that, there are persons and institutions that have personal ulterior agendas. However, he said the judiciary need to remain resolute as it executes its objectives.

“There are those throughout our society, whose agenda is to break down those institutions that are fundamental to the cohesiveness of our society and to do so with one goal, to further their own personal ideologies and political interests,” Archie said.

Al Rawi found the CJ’s address to be unique and fair. “I thought his commentary was fair and measured, I can’t complain. A lot of what the Chief Justice said resonates with me personally.

“Perhaps our society is often engaged in the negative as opposed to positive. I prefer to look at the message that was sent and the issues that were raised.” Al-Rawi also expressed pleasure in the long awaited and needed reform that the Judiciary has embarked on over the past year.

That type of reform, Al-Rawi said, has been due for over 40 years and the government continues to work with all stakeholders, including the judiciary. “There is a very close nexus between the development of legislation, the underwriting of processes, manpower, policy and plan.”

Archie also outlined the progress the judiciary has made in infrastructural refurbishment and expansion but noted the need for full financial autonomy.

He expressed confidence of their ability, to effect savings and to deliver on time and within budget. Al-Rawi said, financial challenges have prevented this from taking place sooner and the judiciary’s spending had to be restructured.

“We have seen some challenges in the oil and gas revenue coming in and therefore the estimate of expenditure must be measured against the actuality of revenue.”