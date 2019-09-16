Stress therapy for Crown Point residents THA to provide counsellors, psychologists

Chief Secretary Kelvin Charles

The Tobago House of Assembly (THA) has established a team to provide emotional and psychological support to residents in the Crown Point area, who will be affected by the ANR Robinson International Airport expansion project.

The residents to be displaced have been served with Section 4 Legal Notices and have to vacate their properties by February 2020.

In a statement Friday, Chief Secretary Kelvin Charles said, “This is not an easy time for the residents. We understand the anxiety and fears that developments such as these can cause and therefore, as the THA, we continue to provide a level of support and comfort.”

Charles said the Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development collaborated with his office in setting up the team. It is expected to comprise social workers, counsellors and mediators, whose primary objective will be to assist residents in coping with the changes taking place, as a result of the land acquisition process.

Charles said the services of the professional social workers, counsellors and mediators will be available, free of charge, to all affected residents who feel the need to talk or find it difficult to cope.

He said the team is expected to begin operations from Monday at the THA Airport Relocation Committee Office, at No. 203 Milford Road, Canaan, Tobago (Tobago Taxi Cab Co-operative Society Ltd Building). The office’s telephone number is 639-3421 ext 6040 and 6041 and email address is arc@tha.gov.tt.

On Monday, the team will see residents between the hours of 9 am and noon and on Wednesday from 1pm to 4pm. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday are designated for appointments.

In the statement, Charles reminded residents of the importance of engaging the services of a reputable valuator, at this stage, so their properties can be appraised.

He said residents can choose a valuator from the list of professionals provided by the valuations division or a professional valuator registered with the Institute of Surveyors of TT.