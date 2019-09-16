Prison officers warded after fight with inmate

Gerard Wilson

An altercation at the Golden Grove women’s facility has left two female prison officers warded at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex.

Commissioner of Prisons Gerard Wilson said three officers were attacked by an inmate during a routine check, around 1:30 pm.

He said, “Three officers were carrying out their normal checks when the inmate retaliated and they all sustained injuries. The officers needed medical attention and were taken to the Arima health facility. They were then moved to Mt Hope hospital where two are still awarded.

“The inmate sustained minor injuries and was treated at the infirmary. There was no need to seek medical attention from the outside.”

The inmates are however claiming differently.

One inmate said, the officers were intimidating and provoking the inmate involved in the incident.

“They came into her cell in the B division and was trying to take her cell phone. I mean, this is her only source of contact to her family. She struggled at first but then co-operated.”

The officers, the source said, banged her head against the wall, jumped on her abdomen and back, and slammed a water bottle about her body.

The source claimed that the inmate was then taken to the emergency response unit area, where she was further beaten by male officers, from a different division.

Wilson said, “I have nothing to hide from the press and the matter is being investigated. At this time, this is the report that was received. The officers’ health is of main priority.”