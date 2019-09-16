Naps, Benedict’s each fined $500 for sponsorship breach

Members of the Naparima football team ahead of last Wednesday's match against St Mary's, at Lewis Street, San Fernando. PHOTO BY LINCOLN HOLDER

NAPARIMA College and St Benedict's College were each fined $500 by the General Council of the Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) for sponsorship breaches which occurred last week.

Both schools fielded jerseys with the logo of their sponsors Tiger Tanks Limited, instead of one of the SSFL sponsors Digicel, for their respective Premier Division First Round matches against St Mary's College and Trinity College East.

The General Council had a meeting this morning at the Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva where they "unanimously accepted the verbal and written apologies from Naparima College and St Benedict's College."

In a media release, the SSFL said, "Notwithstanding the apologies preferred by (both schools), after extensive discussions, the General Council cautioned, censored and imposed a fine of $500 each on the two schools."

The League will be preparing sponsorship/branding proposals to their sponsors, including Digicel, SportsMax, Shell and First Citizens, "after consultations with all schools which shall be presented for discussion on December 29."