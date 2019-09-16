Interhash 2020 goes Green

Niki Borde (left), Director of Plan It Productions shakes hands with Allan de Boehmler (centre) as Colin Borde, Logistics Manager of Plan It Productions looks on.

ORGANISERS OF the World Interhash Trinidad 2020, carded for next April, have teamed up with Waste Disposal Limited to ensure that the event leaves a green footprint. Waste Disposal Limited has been leaders in integrated waste management business in Trinidad for over 40 years.

Niki Borde, director and event manager of Plan It Productions Limited, stated, “In 2020 we will have more than 3,000 people from 75 countries coming to our country to participate in this international event. While they will be enjoying our flora and fauna (and) trekking across our islands, we are determined that the World Interhash leaves a green footprint.

“Working alongside Waste Disposal Limited affords us the opportunity to use their innovative collection and haulage systems to guarantee we leave those sites in as pristine condition as we can.”

According to Alan De Boehmler, CEO at Waste Disposal Limited, “Our company continues to be a leader in the industry by introducing new containerised systems and approaches to waste handling in TT. We are happy to partner with Plan It Productions for an event of this size, to ensure smooth operations behind the scenes that leave the environment spotless.”

Enforcing their Go Green drive, Borde said, “Hashers are essentially an eco-friendly group who value the chance to enjoy exploring the natural landscapes of places across the globe. More and more we recognie how much the actions of human beings affect our immediate environment and the wider world. In the tradition of the World Interhash we pledge to continue to keep it green.”

Persons willing to be part of this event can log on to Interhashtrinidad2020.com or send an e-mail to interhashtrinidad2020@gmail.com