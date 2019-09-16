House passes Sexual Offenders Bill

THE House of Representatives on Friday unanimously passed the Sexual Offences Bill 2019, piloted by Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi.

Some 11 other MPs spoke on the Bill, which was then supported by all 28 of the MPs present.

The bill empowers the Commissioner of Police to establish a registry of offenders online. However after widespread consultation with civil society groups and after passage through the Senate and a Special Select Committee, it was decided not to allow unfettered public access to the register but rather only with a court order. In his wind up speech, Al-Rawi paid tribute to the politicians and public servants who had worked hard on this bill and other child protection legislation.